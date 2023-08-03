BREAKING
New Hastings music promotions company going from strength to strength

We recently reported on new Hastings music promoters See Ya There Promotions and their successful first gig which featured up and coming band Brave Rival.
By Tony DavisContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:48 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 08:49 BST

Since that time SYT have been working hard to secure more top line acts to appear at the Black Box venue in Hastings Old Town. So far booked to appear are:Heavy Pettin' on 16 September 2023Alice Armstrong, an up and coming blues artist on Friday 3 November 202380s classic band Romeo's Daughter on 18 November 2023 and in December 2023 two particular coups with Cardinal Black on Wednesday 6 December and Empyre on Saturday 9 December.

The See Ya There Team are planning many more events at the Black Box during this year and into next year and you can keep an eye on what they and other promoters are bringing to the venue by visiting: www.blackboxhastings.co.uk

