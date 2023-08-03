New Hastings music promotions company going from strength to strength

Since that time SYT have been working hard to secure more top line acts to appear at the Black Box venue in Hastings Old Town. So far booked to appear are:Heavy Pettin' on 16 September 2023Alice Armstrong, an up and coming blues artist on Friday 3 November 202380s classic band Romeo's Daughter on 18 November 2023 and in December 2023 two particular coups with Cardinal Black on Wednesday 6 December and Empyre on Saturday 9 December.