New immersive drone light show, WILD, arrives in Brighton & Hove to bring the animal kingdom to life like never before

A new one-of-a-kind spectacle, WILD: The Drone Light Show, is coming to Brighton & Hove on 12 – 14 December 2025.

Taking place at 1st Central Ground, the experience brings the animal kingdom to life in a dazzling fusion of cutting-edge technology, artistry, and music. Produced by Yuup and Celestial, WILD is touring venues across the UK in 2025, with Brighton & Hove set to host this spectacular show on the journey. Tickets go on general sale next Tuesday, 16 September, but audiences can join the waitlist via the Fever app and www.wilddroneshow.com to be the first to hear when they’re available.

Before the main event, guests can enjoy a family-friendly pre-show programme, including a food village and, in select venues, live music and fairground rides. The main event is a spectacular 40-minute performance in which over 600 drones light up the night sky, creating vivid depictions of four wild worlds — desert, ocean, arctic, and jungle — synchronised with music.

“With WILD, we set out to capture the wonder of the natural world and put audiences at the heart of it,” said Dominic Mills, Founder of Yuup. “When we asked our audiences what they most wanted to see in a drone show, the answer was clear: the animal kingdom. That inspired a journey across deserts, oceans, arctic worlds and jungles, brought vividly to life in the night sky — from penguins to polar bears.”

WILD is produced by Yuup, the marketplace for local experiences, in partnership with Celestial—a world-leading drone art company that fuses creative vision with technical mastery to deliver awe-inspiring shows. Together, they launched the UK’s first paid-for ticketed drone light shows in 2023. Since then, they have continued to captivate audiences with mesmerising productions such as A Christmas Caroland The Wizard of Oz, bringing breathtaking displays to cities across the country. To date, their shows have been enjoyed by more than 130,000 people.

Practical information:

Location: 1st Central Ground, Brighton & Hove

1st Central Ground, Brighton & Hove Dates: 12 – 14 December 2025

12 – 14 December 2025 Price: Starting from £17 per adult, £12 per child (age 3+) and £12 for NHS, 65+ and students

Starting from £17 per adult, £12 per child (age 3+) and £12 for NHS, 65+ and students Duration: 40 minutes

40 minutes Tickets: Waitlist available to sign up at www.wilddroneshow.com