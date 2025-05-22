New inflatable park opening in Eastbourne this weekend

User (UGC) Submitted

I wanted to share some exciting news with you – Jumpin Fun, is a UK based inflatable park brand. We’re launching a brand-new location in Eastbourne this weekend, just in time for the May half term.

We’re opening inside The Beacon Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 24, and to celebrate, we’re offering an opening weekend special – just £5 per person for a one-hour bounce on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th May.

Jumpin Fun is all about high-energy fun for families, with massive inflatable obstacle courses, slides, climbing challenges, and more. This is our seventh park in the UK, and we’re so excited to bring the concept to Eastbourne.

To make sure we could open in time for half term and provide something local for families to enjoy, we’ve launched using the inflatable previously operated by Ninja Arena. However, we’ll be adding new features and upgrades soon – and our mission is to create a fun, affordable, and exciting indoor experience that Eastbourne families will love.