New lecture delves into the restoration and revival of Chichester Cathedral's Library

Join Dr Andrew Foster for an insightful presentation on the restoration of Bishop Henry King’s Library to Chichester Cathedral.

This event will explore the rich history of the Cathedral Library, its losses and acquisitions over the centuries, and its significance to the cathedral, city, and region.

The entrance to the Library is located within the Cathedral Treasury and Shop in the North Transept. Visitors should be aware that access requires ascending a narrow spiral staircase.

To book your space, visit: ticketsource.co.uk/chichester-cathedral/public-library-for-chichester-in-the-late-c17-the-restoration-and-revival-of-the-cathedral-library/2025-02-26/18:30/t-zzrgqjp

Chichester Cathedral Library

A Library Reborn

Chichester Cathedral has housed a library since medieval times, though its location has changed over the centuries. In 1969, it was relocated to its current position and refurbished, now holding a collection of approximately 10,000 items. The Library suffered extensive damage during the Reformation and the Civil War, resulting in the loss of most of its original books. However, since then, new acquisitions have enriched the collection, some dating back to pre-Reformation times.

For Dr Mary Hobbs, a key figure in the history of the Cathedral Library, the return of Bishop Henry King’s Library represented a symbolic rebirth of the library post-1671. However, a closer examination of The Old Catalogue before 1735 reveals a broader narrative, highlighting other benefactors and their contributions to this remarkable intellectual and cultural revival at the turn of the seventeenth century.

About Dr Andrew Foster

Dr Andrew Foster is an esteemed historian and academic who has dedicated his career to the study of the early modern Church of England. He spent three decades at what is now the University of Chichester, serving as the first Director of Research from 1997 to 2008. Throughout his career, he has been an influential teacher and mentor, supervising numerous research students and working extensively to expand access to higher education.

A graduate of the University of Kent, Dr Foster is now an Honorary Senior Research Fellow at the same institution, where he continues to supervise research students. He also serves as a Visiting Researcher with Lincoln Unlocked at Lincoln College, Oxford. His scholarship primarily focuses on bishops, clergy, dioceses, cathedrals, parishes, and churchwardens' accounts, with his current projects including a history of the dioceses of England and Wales between 1540 and 1700, as well as a collection of the papers of Archbishop Richard Neile—the subject of his original Oxford DPhil thesis, supervised by the eminent historian Christopher Hill.

Since leaving Chichester, Dr Foster has held various prestigious research fellowships, including at the University of Southampton, the Huntington Library in California, and the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C. More recently, he has been supported by a Leverhulme Emeritus Fellowship, allowing him to continue his research in numerous record offices across the UK, further deepening his lifelong passion for historical archives.

Dr Foster’s presentation promises to be an engaging and enlightening journey through the history of Chichester Cathedral Library, offering valuable insights into its past and its ongoing restoration.