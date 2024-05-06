New members welcome at Worthing Walking and Social Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was created for those who enjoy walking and exploring the countryside and coasts of Sussex and attracted people of varied ages. Now Worthing Walking and Social Club, most of our members are retired.

Walks can be on any day between Tuesday and Saturday, although usually on Wednesdays, and at the availability of the walk leader. We try to arrange the meeting points at the start and end of the walks to be accessible by bus or train as not everyone has a car, and with a bus pass or rail card, this helps to cut the costs of getting to and fro.

The walks can be along the coast and rivers or in the countryside and vary from three to six miles, but the longer walks usually have a point at which you can cut short the walk if you are unable to manage the whole thing.

Over the years, as members have been unable to do the walking but wanted to keep in touch with their friends in the club, the social side of the club has developed.

Originally, we had talks in the evenings, but now these are held twice a month on Tuesday afternoons at the Quaker Meeting House in Mill Road between September and April, with a summer break from May to August.

There are outings to historic towns and houses, as well as the many gardens open to the public. We also try to visit local places within Worthing and the neighbourhood, such as the Mayor's Parlour, Howarths of London 's Worthing workshop where oboes are made, back stage at trhe Connaught Theatre and other local places.

We send details of our walks and talks to the Worthing Herald and lists of these, issued every six months with our newsletters, are also held at Worthing Library, so information can be obtained quite easily.