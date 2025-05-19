New online breathwork course announced by local expert - supporting mental health through daily self-care
Titled “BREATHE – An Introduction to Breathwork”, the four-week live online programme offers participants a chance to explore how breath can be a powerful tool for improving mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. Provides a powerful self-care tool, which is a key message that has shared during Mental Health Awareness Month this May.
Kim’s previous courses have consistently sold out, thanks to the supportive small-group format, practical takeaways and her calm, expert guidance. The course is suitable for beginners and those looking to deepen their understanding of the breath’s role in regulating stress, improving sleep, enhancing focus, and boosting sports performance.
“So many of us are operating in a constant state of ‘fight or flight’ without even realising it. Through breathwork, we learn how to down-regulate the nervous system and create space for calm, clarity and healing. It’s a simple yet transformative daily self-care practice,” says Kim.
The course, running live via Zoom for one hour each week, focuses on functional breath techniques backed by science and rooted in body awareness. Participants are encouraged to integrate breathwork into their daily routines to build resilience and promote long-term wellbeing.
Course Details:
- Start Date: Thursday, June 12
- Time: 7pm–8pm (UK time)
- Duration: 4 weeks (live online sessions)
- Cost: £85
Feedback from previous attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the experience as “life-changing” and “profoundly calming.”
“This workshop has quite literally changed my life. I’ve been stuck in a chronic stress state for years and now, for the first time, I feel a freedom and flow within me,” shared one participant.
Spaces are limited to ensure an intimate and supportive experience. Early booking is advised. To secure a place contact [email protected] or visit www.kimprichard.co.uk