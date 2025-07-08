New ‘pay what you can’ sauna sessions at YOYO Yard for Brighton & Hove’s trans+ community

New YOYO Yard & Sauna in Brighton’s North Laine today announces its pay what you can weekly sauna sessions for the city’s trans+ community, starting Monday 14 July at 4pm in advance TransPride. Any payment over £8 will also be donated to the Good Law Project’s legal challenge to the Supreme Court ruling on trans rights.

Weekly one hour sessions from 4 to 5pm every Monday at YOYO Yard have been created for the trans+ community. The sauna sessions are available on a pay what you can basis, from £0 to the full price of £14, and are run in collaboration with Brinny Does. Brinny is a coach, facilitator, personal trainer and well-respected member of the Brighton trans+ and queer community.

The dedicated hour-long sessions will provide access to hot and cold therapy in a safe, affirming environment at YOYO Yard and are open to all members of the trans+ community, regardless of financial circumstances. Anyone who identifies as part of the trans+ community - including those with reduced financial means - and those who may still be exploring their identity and are looking for a safe, supportive space to do so are invited to attend.

Alice Wilson, co-founder of YOYO Yard & Sauna, says: “We believe sauna and hot/cold therapy are powerful tools for nervous system regulation, self-connection, and healing. Our intention is to create a welcoming, non-judgemental space where members of the trans+ community can decompress, connect with others, and build community.

“We’re also aware that access to wellness spaces is not equal and that many people who would benefit most from regular sauna use are also those who often feel excluded or unwelcome or are restricted because of means. As custodians of this resource, we feel a responsibility to make it accessible,” added Alice.

Brinny Does, who is co-running the sauna sessions at YOYO said: “As a trans, non-binary mind and movement coach, I've always championed spaces that are welcoming and safe for my community. That's why I'm incredibly excited about the new weekly private sauna sessions at YOYO Yard, specifically tailored for the trans+ community in Brighton.

“While private, the very existence of these dedicated sessions fosters a sense of belonging and community. Knowing that this space is specifically for the trans+ community can enhance feelings of safety and allow for deeper relaxation and authentic self-expression.

“Our goal is to create a consistent, welcoming space where trans and non-binary individuals can prioritise their well-being, relax their bodies, and quiet their minds, all within a supportive and understanding community. We believe that everyone deserves access to such a nurturing environment, and these pay what you feel sessions are a vital step in making that a reality for the trans+ community in Brighton,” added Brinny.

‘Pay what you can’ sauna sessions at YOYO Yard for Brighton & Hove’s trans+ community

Billy Madell, who attended a pilot trans+ sauna session at YOYO with Brinny also commented: “YOYO is a beautiful little oasis tucked away in the Laines. The environment is so welcoming and relaxing, I felt at ease and cared for by the wonderful team that work there. Being able to be in a sauna environment and not be stared at or made to feel uncomfortable as a trans person is really important. YOYO Sauna was amazing!"

The team at YOYO are also developing partnerships with local charities to help facilitate social prescribing. The charities are well-placed to identify members of the trans+ community who might benefit most from access to the sauna - whether for physical wellbeing, mental health support, or simply the chance to rest and reconnect in a safe environment. Any organisations wanting to partner with YOYO or find out more can email the team at [email protected].

To book a sauna session at YOYO Yard & Sauna or to find out more go to www.yoyoyard.co.uk.