New performing arts classes for children aged four to six in Haywards Heath

By Florence Tingley
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:53 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 10:56 BST
PQA Poppetsplaceholder image
PQA Poppets
New Saturday afternoon Poppets at PQA Haywards Heath due to popular demand! Got a little star aged 4–6 who loves to perform? We’ve got exciting news Our brand-new Poppets class is launching on Saturday 20th September from 13:30 - 15:00pm, the perfect end-of-week treat for your budding performer!

Singing, acting, dancing, and bags of fun in a safe, nurturing space where imaginations soar and confidence grows.

Why Performing Arts?

💫 Boosts self-confidence

PQA Poppetsplaceholder image
PQA Poppets

💫 Builds communication & social skills

💫 Sparks creativity

💫 Encourages teamwork

💫 Fosters emotional expression

PQA Poppetsplaceholder image
PQA Poppets

📍 Join us at PQA Haywards Heath and watch your child shine while making new friends and unforgettable memories!

📅 Saturdays | 4-6 year olds | Limited spaces available!

📩 Book a free session via our website and let the magic begin!

https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/

Related topics:Haywards Heath
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice