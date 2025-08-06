New performing arts classes for children aged four to six in Haywards Heath
New Saturday afternoon Poppets at PQA Haywards Heath due to popular demand! Got a little star aged 4–6 who loves to perform? We’ve got exciting news Our brand-new Poppets class is launching on Saturday 20th September from 13:30 - 15:00pm, the perfect end-of-week treat for your budding performer!
Singing, acting, dancing, and bags of fun in a safe, nurturing space where imaginations soar and confidence grows.
Why Performing Arts?
💫 Boosts self-confidence
💫 Builds communication & social skills
💫 Sparks creativity
💫 Encourages teamwork
💫 Fosters emotional expression
📍 Join us at PQA Haywards Heath and watch your child shine while making new friends and unforgettable memories!
📅 Saturdays | 4-6 year olds | Limited spaces available!
📩 Book a free session via our website and let the magic begin!
https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/