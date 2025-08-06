New performing arts classes for children aged four to six in Haywards Heath

PQA Poppets

New Saturday afternoon Poppets at PQA Haywards Heath due to popular demand! Got a little star aged 4–6 who loves to perform? We’ve got exciting news Our brand-new Poppets class is launching on Saturday 20th September from 13:30 - 15:00pm, the perfect end-of-week treat for your budding performer!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singing, acting, dancing, and bags of fun in a safe, nurturing space where imaginations soar and confidence grows.

Why Performing Arts?

💫 Boosts self-confidence

PQA Poppets

💫 Builds communication & social skills

💫 Sparks creativity

💫 Encourages teamwork

💫 Fosters emotional expression

PQA Poppets

📍 Join us at PQA Haywards Heath and watch your child shine while making new friends and unforgettable memories!

📅 Saturdays | 4-6 year olds | Limited spaces available!

📩 Book a free session via our website and let the magic begin!

https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/