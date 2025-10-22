New play about the magic of Brighton and the gentle catastrophe of parenthood previews

Promotional image for rapid unscheduled disassembly

This November, Brighton audiences will get an exclusive preview of Thrust’s new show, rapid unscheduled disassembly, as it makes its debut at The Actors theatre on Sunday, November 23.

This intimate new one-woman show, performed by Harriet Hutchinson and written and directed by Bruce Adams, explores the experiences of a Brighton mother haunted by the memory of the Columbia shuttle disaster and the gentle catastrophe of her own life and relationships.

The team previously collaborated on papercut–, from which FringeGuru singled out a “bravura performance” by Hutchinson.

Parenthood is a central theme in the play as well as the making of the show itself.

“As a mother to two young children, the play had to work practically,” says Harriet, who lives and grew up near Brighton.

The company has explored inclusive ways of working which fit around the demands of family life.

“We’ve worked quite slowly,” she says, “and a lot of the script has put language to my feelings and experiences as a parent. That’s been a really interesting and rewarding part of the process.”

Thrust is returning to Brighton after previously catching the attention of local audiences with shows including Dinner (“A great showcase of young talent,” The Argus) and an innovative new version of Request Programme which took place in a flat in Hove and was an Ike Award Winner 2015 for Outstanding Theatre.

Harriet Hutchinson rehearsing rapid unscheduled disassembly

Bruce says: “We love performing in Brighton, but this is our first show that we’ve made specifically for and about the city. It’s a love letter to a kind of mysterious magic in the air here, as well as an ode to parenthood and a look at how we try to hold everything together, even while we’re completely falling apart.”

The show is performing for one night only as a special preview, ahead of a planned tour in 2026. Tickets are available at https://linktr.ee/thrusttheatre.