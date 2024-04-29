New Slimming World group to launch in Pound Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since opening in November last year Karen has already helped local people to transform their lives with weight loss.

Over the course of a year, Karen herself, achieved a significant milestone, shedding an impressive 4 stone 10.5 lbs and dropping four dress sizes from a size 20 to a size 14.

As a Slimming World consultant, Karen embodies empathy and understanding, drawing from personal experience to create a supportive environment where members feel comfortable sharing their challenges and victories. Together, the group celebrates progress and fosters a sense of camaraderie and mutual support.

Karen before and after.

But Karen’s impact extends far beyond the walls of the Slimming World group. Through dedication and commitment to helping others, Karen inspires hope and motivation within the community, showing that with determination and support, anyone can achieve their goals.

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three.

Karen says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I absolutely love what I do. It’s a real privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost over 4 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’s always tons of support, encouragement and fun."

Like Karen, Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups. Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey.

Hayley Caliskan who runs her own group and manages Karen as a Team Developer, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

"With Karen’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she is already an amazing support to her members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Karen’s Slimming World group is held at Pound Hill Infant Academy every Wednesday at 5.30pm. For more information or to join Karen’s group either pop along on Wednesday or call her on 07711 246293.

If you’re a current member and would like to find out more about the Slimming World consultant roll call Team Developer Hayley on 07735374922.