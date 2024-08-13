New term starts in September for Concentus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It isn't just the schools that go back to their learning in September...Eastbourne's "choir with a heart" Concentus is coming to the end of its summer break and is keen to recruit new pupils to its ranks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following two very successful concerts in June, with capacity audiences and standing ovations in both Seaford and Eastbourne, Concentus has had a few weeks of rest and is now already looking forward to its Christmas offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience members often approach choir members after the concert wanting to know more, and many current members have joined as a direct result of one of those conversations.

If you think that singing is something you want to start, or return to, and are undecided about what sort of group you want to join, then why not give Concentus a go?

Concentus recruitment flyer.

Rehearsals are on a Monday, starting at 7.15pm, at Willingdon Community School in Broad Road, Willingdon, BN20 9QX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come along to meet a few of the members, with no obligation. Should you like what you experience, a short voice test will be undertaken to assess which range most suits your voice.

Fees are on a per term basis. For more details, please call 01323 9127700 or email [email protected].