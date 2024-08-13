New term starts in September for Concentus
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following two very successful concerts in June, with capacity audiences and standing ovations in both Seaford and Eastbourne, Concentus has had a few weeks of rest and is now already looking forward to its Christmas offerings.
Audience members often approach choir members after the concert wanting to know more, and many current members have joined as a direct result of one of those conversations.
If you think that singing is something you want to start, or return to, and are undecided about what sort of group you want to join, then why not give Concentus a go?
Rehearsals are on a Monday, starting at 7.15pm, at Willingdon Community School in Broad Road, Willingdon, BN20 9QX.
Come along to meet a few of the members, with no obligation. Should you like what you experience, a short voice test will be undertaken to assess which range most suits your voice.
Fees are on a per term basis. For more details, please call 01323 9127700 or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.