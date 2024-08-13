New term starts in September for Concentus

By Christine Higgins
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:12 GMT
It isn't just the schools that go back to their learning in September...Eastbourne's "choir with a heart" Concentus is coming to the end of its summer break and is keen to recruit new pupils to its ranks.

Following two very successful concerts in June, with capacity audiences and standing ovations in both Seaford and Eastbourne, Concentus has had a few weeks of rest and is now already looking forward to its Christmas offerings.

Audience members often approach choir members after the concert wanting to know more, and many current members have joined as a direct result of one of those conversations.

If you think that singing is something you want to start, or return to, and are undecided about what sort of group you want to join, then why not give Concentus a go?

Concentus recruitment flyer.Concentus recruitment flyer.
Rehearsals are on a Monday, starting at 7.15pm, at Willingdon Community School in Broad Road, Willingdon, BN20 9QX.

Come along to meet a few of the members, with no obligation. Should you like what you experience, a short voice test will be undertaken to assess which range most suits your voice.

Fees are on a per term basis. For more details, please call 01323 9127700 or email [email protected].

