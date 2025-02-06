New venue for singles club in Horsham

A Sussex-based club for single people - The Group - has moved its town-centre Horsham meetings to a rural pub.

The new venue, the Black Swan, was chosen, partly for its easy parking, but mainly for its lovely village.

The Group was founded 18 years ago, and has venues in Worthing, Burgess Hill, Lewes, Brighton, and now Pease Pottage.

A club for men and women, aged 55+, The Group charges just £20 for annual membership and members receive two emailed diaries containing news of events like walking, lunches and dinners, live music - and even holidays - every month.

There’s more information on The Group’s website thegroup.org.uk