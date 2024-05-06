-'New Vision' exhibition celebrates new church opening in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition coincides with the opening of a brand-new church and community space in Eastbourne – Emmanuel Church – which has seen four churches amalgamate and embark on a new venture together.

The Curator of ‘New Vision’, Patricia Latham, has guided the selection of 35 pieces for the Exhibition, including those by Maggi Hambling, Graham Sutherland and Elisabeth Frink.

The works themselves, which vary wonderfully in style, composition and approach, encapsulate the ‘New Vision’ theme.

One of the powerful title images illustrating this concept of ‘New Vision’ is John Brokenshire’s ‘Pentecost’, a link to the exhibition that opens on Pentecost Sunday (the seventh Sunday after Easter). It also refers to the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Mary, mother of Jesus and the Apostles of Jesus while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks. It celebrates the beginning of Christianity.

Mrs Latham says: "This will be a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages, art enthusiasts, casual observers, schools and groups, to come and see some impressive pieces. We will be focusing on Slow Looking. It’s so important in our fast, digital age that we take time to develop Slow Looking. Exploring artwork and looking longer can be such a rewarding activity and bring such joy."

This long-planned exhibition emphasises ‘Slow Looking’ – the art of learning through observation. At Eastbourne, visitors are encouraged to pause and look at selected works, allowing them to form their connections and interpretations. ‘Slow Looking’ has become popular in galleries and, in today’s busy world, pausing to observe an artwork closely can contribute to well-being and enhance the spiritual experience.

In a time when new church buildings are unusual, the scheme in Eastbourne has been a major project for the four congregations. Revd Paul Tabraham explains: "The title ‘New Vision’ for the exhibition feels just right – the four chose to unite and become one, to be a new church together and to serve the community in Eastbourne in fresh ways”. The scheme involved selling three premises, demolishing another, and erecting a new church and community space. The new church runs a nursery, Jenny Wren, groups for adults and older people, and has a café space installed in the new premises which will be open for all."

The paintings are on loan from the Methodist Modern Art Collection (MMAC), one of Britain’s most important collections of modern religious art. The entire collection comprises more than 50 paintings and includes works by British and international artists.The exhibition will encourage people to look afresh at the art itself, at the themes of life and faith within, and will be of great interest to immediate communities and residents across Eastbourne, as well as to visitors to the town.