New Year, New Opportunities with Burgess Hill Choral Society

Burgess Hill Choral Society is a leading and flourishing choir which provides an opportunity to sing wonderful music in a friendly environment.

We have a commendable record of presenting concerts which are well supported by people in the locality and receive consistently highly favourable critical reviews.

Our key aim is to be an inclusive, inspirational choir which enables people to share in a love of singing and learn more about classical choral music. Over the last year we have performed Haydn’s Creation, Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio, and Fauré’s Cantique de Jean Racine as well as lots of festive songs and carols. We also held a very successful Come and Sing Day in the summer when we focused on choruses from Handel’s Messiah.

During our forthcoming spring term we shall be preparing Schubert’s glorious Mass in E Flat Major as well as Mozart’s beautiful Ave Verum Corpus which will be performed at our concert on April 26 in the beautiful setting of St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill.

Burgess Hill Choral Society at one of their recent concerts

There are a number of reasons why joining Burgess Hill Choral Society merits serious consideration. Firstly, our musical director, Michael Stefan Wood BEM, is a renowned figure in the area.

He provides exceptionally good leadership as well as boundless enthusiasm, great musicality and skill in helping us to reach really high standards of performance. At the same time, our rehearsals remain a lot of fun under his tutelage. It is an amazing experience to sing at our concerts which feature orchestral accompaniment and talented professional soloists.

Choir member Frances writes: “This is a fantastic choir. I've learnt pieces I could only ever dream of singing, from Mozart to Karl Jenkins, Bach to Brahms. Our Musical Director Mike is inspirational and we manage concerts of a really high standard which leave us feeling we've achieved something really special. In the choir, I've also made lifelong friends and always feel re-energised after an evening's rehearsal.”

The choir benefits from having many long-standing members who are experienced and skilled but we are also always keen to welcome new people too. With around 70 members we remain a thriving society.

We pride ourselves on being a particularly welcoming group and we are a non-audition choir. You would be very welcome to join us whether you’re an experienced singer – we have a number of professional singers amongst the membership – are returning to singing after a while, or would just like to find out more about singing this kind of music.

You don’t necessarily need to be able to read music and we offer lots of support for our members including a mentor scheme and lots of online materials to help members practise at home. Our membership fees are competitive and we offer flexibility in our payment schemes.

Our new term begins on Monday, January 6 and rehearsals take place each Monday from 7.30 to 9.45pm at All Saints United Reformed Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 0JS.

If you’d like to know more or would like to join one of our open rehearsals in January, visit our website at www.burgesshillchoral.org , email [email protected] or phone 07522 493966.

Watch us perform at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJLkXroZFDI

