New Year – New Opportunity? Try learning bridge...

How about learning bridge? You, like many other people, could find that bridge is an absorbing interest. Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you.

We are running a fast-track course for beginners (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting 25th January 2025 and ending on Saturday 29th March).

The lessons take place in Eastbourne Bridge Club’s premises in Sidley Road, BN22 7HB.Eastbourne Bridge Club is a not-for-profit club that seeks to encourage people to learn and play bridge. It is a member of the English Bridge Union.

For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected] or phone Stuart Barker 0758 1062780