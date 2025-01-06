New Year – New Opportunity? Try learning bridge...
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
How about learning bridge? You, like many other people, could find that bridge is an absorbing interest. Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you.
We are running a fast-track course for beginners (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting 25th January 2025 and ending on Saturday 29th March).
The lessons take place in Eastbourne Bridge Club’s premises in Sidley Road, BN22 7HB.Eastbourne Bridge Club is a not-for-profit club that seeks to encourage people to learn and play bridge. It is a member of the English Bridge Union.
For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected] or phone Stuart Barker 0758 1062780