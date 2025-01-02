“New Year, New You” health and exercise taster event in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us at The Triangle Leisure Centre for a day of health checks, wellbeing chats, and taster exercise classes

Burgess Hill Town Council is excited to announce the “New Year, New You” Health and Exercise Taster Event, which will take place on Saturday, 25 January 2025, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM at The Triangle Leisure Centre. This free community event aims to kickstart a healthy 2025 by offering a variety of health checks, advice, and taster exercise classes.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in health conversations, including free tests for blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol. There will also be wellbeing and physio consultations, as well as a special focus on menopause health. For those interested in fitness, taster exercise classes will be available for non-gym members. These include Spin, Body Pump, Body Combat, Body Balance and Pilates.

Event Highlights Include:

“New Year, New You” Poster

Health Checks: Blood glucose level, blood pressure, and cholesterol testing (10-minute appointments per test)Wellbeing Chats: 10-minute sessions to discuss physical and mental healthPhysio Consultations: 20-minute physiotherapy advice sessionsTaster Exercise Classes: Suitable for non-gym membersRefreshments: Hot drinks and biscuits served by Burgess Hill District Lions (Note: Participants booked for blood glucose or cholesterol tests should avoid refreshments before their test to ensure accurate results)

Booking Information:Bookings for the health checks and exercise classes will open on Monday, 6 January 2025, at 9:00 AM. To secure your spot, please book early as there are limited slots available. Tests are scheduled in 10-minute slots, and wellbeing chats are 10-minute appointments. Physiotherapy consultations are 20 minutes. We recommend allowing extra time between bookings if you wish to book multiple tests.

While some walk-in slots for blood pressure tests and wellbeing chats may be available, we strongly encourage advance booking to avoid long wait times.

The event is generously funded by the Mid Sussex Partnership and is being held in partnership with The Triangle Leisure Centre, with additional support from Burgess Hill District Lions.

Event Details:Date: Saturday, 25 January 2025Time: 12:30 PM - 3:30 PMLocation: The Triangle Leisure Centre, Burgess HillBooking Opens: Monday, 6 January 2025, at 9:00 AM

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event as we kick off a healthy and happy 2025!

For further information please contact:01444 247726 or [email protected]