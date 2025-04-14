New Zealand @ The Great Escape 2025, Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The New Zealand Music Commission is proud to present New Zealand @ The Great Escape 2025, showcasing four of the best New Zealand artists. The event will take place 12pm – 4pm, Thursday 15th May at Patterns Downstairs in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artists performing are as follows:

12:30 – CHAII: Iranian born Artist/producer/creative-director CHAII was raised in New Zealand. Her creative vision was apparent on debut EP Lightswitch; a visual collection showcasing sounds and footage from Oman to California.

13:30 - DRAX PROJECT: are Shaan Singh (lead vocals, sax, keys), Matt Beachen (drums), Sam Thomson (bass, keys, BVs) and Ben O'Leary (Guitar, keys, BVs). From humble beginnings as buskers on the streets of Wellington, their unique Pop RnB sound has taken them around the globe and seen them supporting the likes of Ed Sheeran and touring with Camilla Cabello and Christina Aguilera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Cigar

14:30 - MUROKI: Kenyan New Zealander Muroki has settled in Berlin, aiming to bring his soulful blend of indie, funk and pop to European audiences. Muroki's voice is a truly hypnotic instrument, effortlessly caressing melodies over hazy, soul-based pop.

15:30 - NO CIGAR: Since the band’s inception in 2019, NO CIGAR has grown a fiercely loyal fanbase across the globe. Fresh of the back of their European tour, the band are sharing their sophomore album, ‘The Great Escape’ in their second Australasian tour, an album that was designed for the live-experience and showcases the special energy the band radiates.

Check out these fantastic bands out at The Great Escape, Thursday 15th May 2025. New Zealand @ The Great Escape 2025, Brighton will start at 12pm - 4pm @ Patterns Downstairs, 10 Marine Parade, Brighton.

For more information:

Muroki