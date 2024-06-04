Newhaven commemorates D-Day 80
Find out by joining Newhaven Fort's Collections Custodian Frankie for a free guided walking tour of Newhaven Harbour on Thursday, June 6, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the largest Naval, Air and Land Operation in History.
Frankie will be delving into Newhaven’s pivotal role in Operation Overlord and sharing stories from those who played a part in the Normandy landings.
The walk will start at 8pm from Memorial Green, finishing at the West Quay Promontory (Just south of the RNLI Station), where the International Tribute and Beacon Lighting will take place at 8.50pm, led by Newhaven Town Council.
With special guests; Deputy Lieutenant Juliet Olsworth-Peter JP DL, Newhaven Town Mayor Cllr. Pinky McLean-Knight, Newhaven Deputy Town Mayor Cllr Sean Macleod, Steve Townsend, and Heidi Watkins.
Furthermore, Newhaven Museum have their 80th Anniversary of D-Day Exhibition, running from Friday, June 7. Free entry on Sunday, June 9 11am – 4pm, includes free children’s crafts.