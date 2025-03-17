Newhaven Fort to open town’s first escape room

Newhaven Fort is set to unveil a new experience – and a first for the town – with the launch of a brand-new escape room on Saturday 5 April.

The escape room follows a range of upgrades as part of the fort’s £7.5 million restoration, including a new adventure playground and updated interactive exhibitions.

Designed by the award-winning Brighton escape room specialists Pier Pressure, The Lucky Escape transports players back to 1979, where they must find a missing briefcase full of cash linked to a well-known gambler who has disappeared. With the last ferry about to depart, teams must follow clues and retrace his final steps before time runs out.

While the storyline takes inspiration from the infamous disappearance of Lord Lucan — whose car was abandoned in Newhaven in the 1970s — the game weaves a fictional narrative that draws on a range of stories from Sussex’s past, including a nod to ABBA’s famous 1974 Eurovision victory in Brighton.

Phil Harris, managing director at Pier Pressure, said: “Newhaven Fort is an incredible setting for our newest game, especially with all the excitement surrounding its reopening — it’s the hot ticket in Sussex right now.

“Whether you’re a seasoned escape room enthusiast or a first-time player, this game will challenge your problem-solving and quick thinking, all while immersing you in the vibrant spirit of the 70s."

Recommended for adults and children aged 8 and above, groups of three to eight players can take part at a time, with each game lasting one hour. Sessions run four times daily from Sunday to Thursday, with additional evening slots on Fridays and Saturdays.

Neil Harrison, head of commercial development at Wave Active, which runs Newhaven Fort, said: "We’re excited to open an escape room experience, as it will bring a whole new dimension to Newhaven Fort, offering visitors an immersive way to explore history while having fun.

“We hope it will be a fantastic addition for both the fort and the town.”

Designed with accessibility in mind, the game takes place inside the Grand Magazine area at the fort — a historic space which was once used to store gunpowder — and has step-free access.

Tickets start at £31 per person and must be booked online in advance, with each team receiving a group photo at the end of their game as a keepsake.

To find out more or to book tickets, please visit: newhavenfort.org.uk