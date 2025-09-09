Newhaven RNLI invites school groups for a fun and educational lifeboat station visit

The Newhaven RNLI Visits Team is inviting schools, youth groups, and educational organisations to visit the town’s modern afloat lifeboat station for an exciting, hands-on learning experience that brings sea safety, volunteering, and real-life rescue work to life.

Each visit includes a guided tour of the station, a video presentation, and engaging activities to help young people understand the RNLI’s vital role in keeping people safe at sea.

Visitors aged 12 and over will have the chance to step aboard the station’s all-weather lifeboat, David and Elizabeth Acland, and get a close-up look at the life-saving equipment used by the crew.

Younger visitors will also be able to colour their own RNLI poster, with a prize awarded for the winning design — a fun and creative way to reinforce sea safety themes and encourage engagement with the RNLI’s mission.

Pete Hodd, Lifeboat Visit Officer, says: ‘We love welcoming young people to the station. It’s a fantastic way to inspire curiosity, teach sea safety, and help them understand the power of volunteering and teamwork.’

Visits are free and can be tailored for different key stages, learning objectives, with some accessibility limits. While there is no charge, donations are welcome to help fund the RNLI’s lifesaving work. Children will have the opportunity to visit the Newhaven RNLI shop for souvenirs and educational materials and take a piece of the experience home.

Get in touch to Book Your Group Visit. Email: [email protected]