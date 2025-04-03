Newly refurbished dinosaur gallery reopens at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings Museum & Art Gallery’s newly refurbished Dinosaurs Gallery reopens this Saturday (5 April). This is the first major overhaul of the space since it was installed in its current location in 1993.

The refurbishment sees new additions for the whole family to enjoy, including objects that have been locked away in the museum’s stores for decades, stories that draw on work by geologists and palaeontologists, and artwork by Ellie Fryer, a local illustrator and muralist, which tells the prehistoric stories hidden within the museum’s fossil collections.

Cllr Julia Hilton, lead for regeneration, culture, tourism, and community wealth building, said: “We are delighted to have the newly transformed Dinosaurs Gallery back open in time for the April school holiday, giving the whole family, especially those who are dinosaur obsessed, something fun to do.

New dinosaur display cabinet.

“The new-look gallery retains old favourite features, including the Pepper’s Ghost illusions where fossils transform into lifelike models at the press of a button. It will also include lots of other interesting additions, including a bespoke display case created using repurposed cabinets from the former Old Town Hall museum.

“So, if you are looking for something fun to keep the kids busy this Easter, check out the museum’s opening times at www.hmag.org.uk.”

The project was supported by Arts Council England as part of the museum’s National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) funding.