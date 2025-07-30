News from Chichester Country Music Club
We are now down to two, one a Concert with quiet listening and the other a Freestyle Dance where you can still get a Quickstep, Waltz or even a bit of Rock and Roll, to a mix of Country and Sixties.
Number attending is falling a bit, due to the age group of course but we have a lovely atmosphere and welcome those on their own, who have lost their partners.
To clarify, we offer first time free admission, so you can see what goes on in our 3 hour sessions.
Normal admission is £10.
We meet on the 2nd Friday in the month at Lavant Hall and on August 8th we have a band, Ridgeway Country, from around London and on the 4th Saturday at North Mundham where it is Steve Cherelle, a BBC Radio Essex Presenter on the 23rd.
We have drinks and Snacks available and finish at 10-30.
Why not give it a try.
We are sure you will not regret it.
Transport may be arranged,