News from Chichester Country Music Club

By Harry Bleach
Contributor
Published 30th Jul 2025, 21:25 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 08:56 BST
Chichester is blest with some good music attractions all playing their part in one way or another and the Country Music Club has been presenting Concerts and Dances for over 50 years, at one time listing eight venues.

We are now down to two, one a Concert with quiet listening and the other a Freestyle Dance where you can still get a Quickstep, Waltz or even a bit of Rock and Roll, to a mix of Country and Sixties.

Number attending is falling a bit, due to the age group of course but we have a lovely atmosphere and welcome those on their own, who have lost their partners.

To clarify, we offer first time free admission, so you can see what goes on in our 3 hour sessions.

Normal admission is £10.

We meet on the 2nd Friday in the month at Lavant Hall and on August 8th we have a band, Ridgeway Country, from around London and on the 4th Saturday at North Mundham where it is Steve Cherelle, a BBC Radio Essex Presenter on the 23rd.

We have drinks and Snacks available and finish at 10-30.

Why not give it a try.

We are sure you will not regret it.

Transport may be arranged,

