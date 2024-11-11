News from Eastgate Baptist Church

What’s on at Eastgate for everyone week beginning Sunday 17th November

We welcome everyone to our Breakfast Church service this morning at 9.30am. We are excited that we now welcome people from 8 different countries (including 1 new baby born last week)! to Eastgate to worship Jesus together each week and enjoy each others friendship and support as we live our daily lives. We will start with a light breakfast (free to all) at 9.30 and some friendship time until 10.00am. Then we will all join together to worship and listen to a short topical talk until 10.20am

The young people will then leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11.00-11.15am.

The weeks activities will continue with the Discipleship Course on Wednesday at 7.00pm where there will be a video about living the Christian life followed by discussion and coffee. Everyone is welcome whether new to Christianity or seeking further understanding about living as a follower of Jesus. This week will be session 6. It will be held in the hall/sanctuary.

There will be prayer meetings on Thursday at 9.00-10.00am in the lounge and on Saturday coffee and prayer and friendship time in the church from 10.00-12.00am.

Everyone is welcome.

The Board Games Club will meet on Friday from 7.00-10.00pm at a winter venue, Christ Church Lewes. All are welcome to join the fun.

All activities can be found on our website

We continue to support the Landport Foodbank and all gifts can be left in the crate at the hall entrance at any time. These are gratefully received at all times by local residents and we thank everyone for their contributions. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers for anyone affected by COVID or any other health or wellbeing problems. Please contact our Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676 for help and support. Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week at reasonable rates in this convenient, central location for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events with an additional small outdoor play area. WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access provided. plese contact 07581807060 or 07973862313 for bookings. Contact us on

VISIT US lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

FACEBOOK PAGE EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you