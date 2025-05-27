News from Eastgate Baptist Church – Celebrating 7 years of ministry!

Last Sunday, we celebrated 7 years of Rev Ollie's ministry at Eastgate! It's been a time of many changes with Covid, then the start of Breakfast Church and the purchase of the new Manse. We give thanks to God for all of His faithfulness in it all and look forward to many more years of ministry. The sermon was based on 1 John chapter 2- where John encourages the early Christians that Jesus is our advocate, that we should abide in Him, so we can be authentic, Christ-like Christians –demonstrating His grace, goodness and truth in our lives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 31st May, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 1st June, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am. There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon (this week based on a passage from 1 John 4) with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have our midweek discipleship meeting on Wednesdays at 7pm with some Bible study.

Eastgate Sanctuary

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge. All welcome!

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that they would know the hope and peace that Jesus brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

Rev Oliver Stopp

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!