News from Eastgate Baptist Church: Give to God what is God’s

By Joy Harper
Contributor
Published 21st Apr 2025, 19:23 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Last week’s sermon at Eastgate Baptist Church was based on a passage in Luke’s Gospel where Jesus was questioned by the priests and Pharisees about lots of things, including whether they should pay taxes to their Roman occupiers. Jesus’ wise reply reminds us that, even as we respect the authorities over us and the laws of the land – the most important thing is to give to God what belongs to Him – and since we are made in His image – that’s us!

On Sunday 27th April, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, and we will be looking at a passage in the book of Acts together – where the Apostle Paul visits Athens! There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Eastgate April showersEastgate April showers
Eastgate April showers

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that the Easter message will bring hope and peace.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Email- [email protected]

Eastgate SanctuaryEastgate Sanctuary
Eastgate Sanctuary

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!

Related topics:Jesus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice