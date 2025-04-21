News from Eastgate Baptist Church: Give to God what is God’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week’s sermon at Eastgate Baptist Church was based on a passage in Luke’s Gospel where Jesus was questioned by the priests and Pharisees about lots of things, including whether they should pay taxes to their Roman occupiers. Jesus’ wise reply reminds us that, even as we respect the authorities over us and the laws of the land – the most important thing is to give to God what belongs to Him – and since we are made in His image – that’s us!

On Sunday 27th April, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, and we will be looking at a passage in the book of Acts together – where the Apostle Paul visits Athens! There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge.

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Eastgate April showers

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that the Easter message will bring hope and peace.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Eastgate Sanctuary

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!