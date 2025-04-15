News from Eastgate Baptist Church: He is risen!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week’s sermon at Eastgate Baptist Church was based on a parable in Luke’s Gospel, which Jesus told to encourage his followers to persevere in prayer and never give up. An oppressed widow had to hassle a judge in order to get justice – and her perseverance eventually paid off. How much more will our God listen to our prayers, because he is not like the corrupt and uncaring judge, but because of what Jesus did on the cross, He is our kind and loving Father.

On Friday 18th April, we will have a quiet and reflective Good Friday service, at 10.30am.

The church will also be open on Saturday 19th April, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship (and maybe hot cross buns!). Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 20th April, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, and we will be celebrating Easter and the joy of the resurrection together! There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries (and possibly some chocolate!) Then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our midweek discipleship meeting on Wednesdays at 7pm – where we watch The Chosen video and discuss it together, alongside some Bible study. Join us if you can! We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays. We are also looking forward to our Women’s Conference at the end of April.

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that the Easter message will bring hope and peace.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!