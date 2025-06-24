News from Eastgate Baptist Church – Hospitality and birthday cakes!
On Sunday 29th June, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am. There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.
We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge and a weekly Bible study group now happening on Wednesdays at 7pm in the church, focussed this term on what it means to be a member of the church – the new kind of community that Jesus is building, founded on faith, love, discipleship BNand serving others.
Pastor Ollie begins his sabbatical for 3 months on 1st July, but if you need pastoral support, please contact the deacons on 07902048676
We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that they would know the hope and peace that Jesus brings.
Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.
For bookings contact:07581 807060
Email- [email protected]
Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk
Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church
