News from Eastgate Baptist Church, Lewes

Sunday week beginning December 15.

On the third Sunday of Advent we remember the shepherds watching over their flocks and receiving a message of joy from the angels about the saviour who has just been born. They hurry to Bethlehem to see the baby and we too are invited to come and worship at Christmas services especially Christingle and Carols by Candlelight on December 22 here at Eastgate.

Everyone is welcome. We remember all today who struggle with war, bereavement, health or financial difficulties and we welcome everyone of all ages and nationalities to our Breakfast Church service today at 9.30am.

We start with a light breakfast (free to all , funded by the contributions from the congregation). At 10am we join together and worship and listen to a short topical talk. At 10.20 the young people will go to their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11am-11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. Zoom I D is 5912614502 and the Password is Eastgate.

The week's activities will continue with a monthly prayer meeting for all in the church on Tuesday 10th at 7.30-8.30pm. The Discipleship course has now finished and a new series will begin in the spring.

The foodbank collections will continue until just before Christmas. There is a crate inside the entrance hall for donations. We joined with others throughout the day to sing Carols and collect food outside Tescos on Saturday 7th and many people of Lewes gave generously.

There is prayer in the church lounge on Thursday at 9am-10am and on Saturday in the church at 10am-11am. The Board Games club will start meeting again in the Spring.

Everyone is welcome to our special Christmas services on December 22 for Breakfast Church and Christingle at 9.30am and Carols by Candlelight at 6.30pm with refreshments afterwards

Anyone in need of individual support please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire at reasonable rates throughout the week in this convenient location with WIFI chairs, tables, kitchen and toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings please contact 07581807060

Visit us - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook page - EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you.