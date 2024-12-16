News from Eastgate Baptist Church, Lewes

What’s on for everyone week beginning Sunday, December 22. This is the fourth Sunday of Advent

We remember the that Angels announced the good news of a Saviour sent to rescue us from all the bad things we have ever done and we light their candle "the Angel Candle, or Candle of love"

Our Breakfast Church Service at 9.30am and Christingle celebration remind us of Gods love for all the world. Later on at 6.30pm we will celebrate with Carols by Candlelight, singing familiar carols about Christmas together with refreshments after, leading us towards Christmas Day next Wednesday. Everyone is warmly welcome of all ages and nationalities.

We remember all who are struggling with personal circumstances, bereavement, health or financial difficulties and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters. At 9.30am we will share a light breakfast together free to all , (funded by contributions from the congregation)

At 10am we will join together to worship and make our Christingle finally lighting them to represent the light Jesus has brought into the world

The young people will then have their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11am-11.15am

The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502 password Eastgate.

Usual activities are set aside this week as we celebrate Christmas with a short Family Service on Christmas Day, December 25 at 10.30am. After this people will have their own family celebrations and there is a bring and share Christmas family party in the church hall for anyone who would like to join in.

Our next meeting will be Breakfast Church Service on Sunday, December 29. Everyone is welcome. New Year activities will begin soon after this date please see the website

Anyone in need of individual support please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

Our hall and meeting rooms are open throughout (from the New Year) the week in this convenient location with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact 07581807060

Visit us - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook page - EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you.