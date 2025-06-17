News from Eastgate Baptist Church – The greatest prize of all!

We are celebrating the launch of Totalfit gym which is now up and running in our Jubilee Hall, offering small group fitness and wellbeing, which will be supportive and friendly. The gym will be open from 6am until 8pm Monday to Friday, and 6am until 3pm on Saturdays. All of the sessions are led by expert coaches and booked in advance. You can ask for a free consultation and join the waiting list on the website: https://totalfitpersonaltraining.co.uk

Last Sunday, we had our annual prize-giving for our church Fantasy Football league. This year, Rev Ollie won a trophy! And I won the wooden spoon again! Last week’s sermon was based on 2 John and we were reminded of the reality of the amazing blessings that we have in Jesus – the greatest prize of all!

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 21st June, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 22nd June, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am. There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon (this week based on a passage from Ephesians 3) with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Breakfast church

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge and a weekly Bible study group followed by a shared lunch from 10am on Thursdays. All welcome!

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that they would know the hope and peace that Jesus brings.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

Totalfit gym

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!