News from Eastgate Baptist Church – We’re all on the team!

This Sunday, our sermon was based on a passage from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Christians in Thessalonica, where he encouraged them all to keep praying and to keep working together as a team to share the good news about Jesus in order to bring hope to their community. ‘Never tire of doing what is good,’ he wrote, and ‘may the Lord of peace himself, give you peace at all times and in every way.’ That’s my prayer for you too.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 26th October, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am and we will be celebrating Harvest together with a special service followed by a fellowship meal! There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will have a breakfast of coffee, cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song. After a short break, the second part of the service will include more worship, a sermon and prayers, as well as Sunday school and a creche, until about 11.15am. Then we will have our Harvest meal together.

The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the hall, and on Saturday mornings, you can drop in for coffee and prayer between 10am and 11am. Our new Bible Study series will begin on 12th November, on Wednesday evenings, and will have an Advent theme! And we are also going to begin our monthly Evening Communion service on the 2nd November. More details to follow!

Eastgate Harvest

We have several rooms and a hall that can be hired for parties, clubs or meetings. Call 07581 807060.

We remember all who are suffering both locally and across the world and pray for peace and the hope that Jesus offers us.

If you need pastoral support, please contact Pastor Ollie on 07581 807060 or the deacons on 07902048676.

Find us on Facebook – Eastgate Baptist Church - and for more information look on our website: lewesbaptistchurch.org

We look forward to seeing you and welcoming you to our church family!