Next Friday concert from the Chichester Country Music Club

The next Friday concert at Lavant Memorial Hall is on May 9th, when we are proud to present the band that won the top award at the 2024 British Country Music Awards day. The Clint Bradley Band is a four piece and will be playing authentic western music which eventually turned into the country music that we know today. They have reached No 4 in the charts in Australia and tour the world playing their own brand of music, which means you have to be lucky to book them.

The band starts at 7.30pm and if you are not sure what type of music we put on then come and see, and if it is not your cup of tea we will refund your money and you can leave in the first interval at 8.15pm. The title “country music” covers a wide range of music and we have a lovely quiet atmosphere for listening as well as snacks. There's a very reasonably priced basic bar and raffle in the intervals.

If you would rather be dancing, then I suggest you come to North Mundham Hall on Saturday April 26th, when an entertainer will be travelling down from Lancashire to play for us. This is free style not line dancing, and is a mix of jigging, ballroom, rock 'n' roll 60s. We guarantee you a quickstep and a waltz and that you will not be left on your own if you are a single. You will be made most welcome and could dance all evening if you wish. There are not too many venues like that left now. Soft drinks bar, bring your own alcohol. Details: [email protected]