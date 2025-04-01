NHS at Brighton Fringe Festival

By Michael McKenzie
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Award winning stand-up comedy show about the NHS comes to Brighton Fringe Festival. Tickets now on sale for 'Michael McKenzie:Bed 32', all profits go to The Grand Appeal Children’s Hospital Charity.

Award winning stand-up comedy show about the NHS comes to Brighton Fringe Festival.

Tickets now on sale for Michael McKenzie:Bed 32. May 16th and 17th at the 3 Jolly Butchers venue.

All profits go to The Grand Appeal Children’s Hospital Charity.

