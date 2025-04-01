NHS at Brighton Fringe Festival
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Award winning stand-up comedy show about the NHS comes to Brighton Fringe Festival. Tickets now on sale for 'Michael McKenzie:Bed 32', all profits go to The Grand Appeal Children’s Hospital Charity.
Award winning stand-up comedy show about the NHS comes to Brighton Fringe Festival.
Tickets now on sale for Michael McKenzie:Bed 32. May 16th and 17th at the 3 Jolly Butchers venue.
All profits go to The Grand Appeal Children’s Hospital Charity.