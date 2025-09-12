Night of champions as wrestling returns to Crawley

Three huge title matches take place at Hazlewick School on September 19th.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s going to have a Friday fight night feel when top wrestling matchmakers SWF/Kapow wrestling make their long awaited return to Crawley next Friday (September 19th).

The UK’s number 1 family wrestling show usually stage their events at The wonderful K2 arena but on this occasion hold the first ever wrestling show at Hazlewick School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action packed 2 hour show features tag team and solo action 3 of which are title matches.

SWF Champion Archie Cole headlines Crawley wrestling show

The evenings main event will see The Nightmare Kid Archie Cole who is fresh off a 2 month tour of Japan defend his SWF title against Ruthless Will Kaven.

The SWF/Kapow tag titles are on the line as The Classic Busters defend against Joshua James and Spiral.

Sussex Favourite The Duchess challenges women’s champion Abi Cartwright plus Keano takes on Cam Anderson and Saxon Pike goes 1 on 1 with The Lionkid.

All the action at Hazlewick School starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm.

Entry is available inc a family saver option from kapowwrestling.co.uk