"No Fear" fun acting classes and workshops run by Petina Hapgood in Eastbourne

Have you ever wanted to act? Have you been acting for a while? Do you want an affordable acting class and one-off specialist workshops run by an experienced London Acting Coach? Then these NO FEAR ACTING CLASSES could be for you. Every Thursday, 2 pm - 3:30 pm at The Venton Centre, Junction Road, Eastbourne BN21N3QY £10 per session.

Petina, who runs these classes,s moved down from London where she had been coaching in top drama schools for many years. Petina moved to glorious Eastbourne 6 years ago and originally intended to retire. However, after many requests for her to teach and direct, she has taken up the mantle again. Petina has helped many actors fulfill their dreams, and her alumni work in TV/Film and major theatre companies, such as The National. RSC, and many of the big touring companies. Petina works with all levels from beginners to advanced and would love to share her knowledge with anyone with a desire to act. Petina is also a theatre director and has recently directed the sell-out In Search of the Dance by East Sussex writer Tim Coakley.

Petina believes that acting should be predominantly fun, but it is also a disciplined art form. She teaches common sense acting and draws mostly from her own experiences but also top practitioners such as Stanislavski and Meisner, and newer practitioners such as Ivan Chubbuck, whose husband, Petina, had the pleasure of working with him on the film "War Bride". Petina started as an actor, working successfully in both theatre and on screen. However, she has always had a passion to share her knowledge with acting students. So come along any Thursday and experience Petina's unique style of teaching. For more info, contact Petina at [email protected]