Not a rock-doc comes home
During the two years that the feature length Sharks band documentary, Not A Rock-Doc, was filmed the band was based in Lewes and Brighton. Locations include Depot Lewes (where the film will be shown on September 4) Needlemakers, Westgate Chapel, the Con Club, Black Rock Rehearsal Rooms and Bleach Brighton.
The film screens at 7 30pm followed by Q&A with Sharks vocalist and director of the film Steve 'Snips' Parsons - moderated by esteemed author and critic David Quantick.
Sharks were a cult band from the 1970s and their original line-up included Andy Fraser (composer of the rock classic All Right Now for his band Free) and legendary guitarist Chris Spedding (his many credits are best viewed on wiki)
The film is by turns both hilarious and agonising. It chronicles the band's 21st century revival, which begins in triumph and ends in a chaotic 'B List' hell world.
