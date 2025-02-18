Nothing New at the Zoo - a charity revue comes to Horsham

After their successful June 2024 revue, the Separate Star Strolling Players return to St Mary’s Barn, Causeway with Nothing New at the Zoo in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice on Saturday 1 March on 7:30 pm.

The arts non-profit, Separate Star, presents 90 minutes of high-quality entertainment, celebrating zoo animals in the words and music of Lewis Carroll, Flanders & Swann, Camille Saint-Saens, T. S. Eliot, George Gershwin, the Monty Python team, and more. There is a licensed bar.

Tickets can be obtained through the St Catherine’s website https://www.stch.org.uk/event/nothing-new-at-the-zoo/ or on the door on the night.

Separate Star also runs a podcast about the movers and shakers of British life, and is proud to release as Episode 60 an interview with Professor David Clark, her biographer, about the founder of the modern hospice movement, Dame Cicely Saunders.

The interview can be found at redheavenproject.com/

