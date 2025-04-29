Nurturing nature and wellbeing – Headway Sussex forms new partnership with My Little Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Headway Sussex is delighted to announce a new community partnership with My Little Farm, welcoming a delightful range of farm animals to graze and roam across the peaceful fields at our Newick Hub.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaboration marks a unique and mutually beneficial relationship — one that brings together nature, wellbeing, and community spirit.

The animals not only help to keep our grounds naturally maintained, gently trimming back the grass and overgrowth, but they also offer something far more meaningful. For our clients living with acquired brain injuries, the presence of these animals brings a sense of calm, curiosity, and joy.

A Natural Fit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Little Farm UK

Nestled in the heart of the Sussex countryside, our Newick Hub is surrounded by green space and woodland — the perfect setting for both clients and creatures. This shared space is fast becoming a hub of gentle interaction and connection.

We are especially thrilled to share that My Little Farm has now taken on the stewardship of numerous acres of grassland on our site. For years, this land had been left to rewild, but without careful management, it had become overgrown and neglected. Ragwort, brambles, and creeping thistles had taken over, hedges were damaged, and what was once a thriving ecosystem was in urgent need of care.

“This is a beautiful opportunity — a story of tending and restoring the land back to native grassland,” said the team at My Little Farm. “Our approach is rooted in active conservation grazing, working with nature to heal and rejuvenate the landscape.”

A Community Effort

My Little Farm UK

“This partnership is a beautiful example of how local organisations can come together in a way that benefits everyone involved,” said Ian Foster, CEO at Headway Sussex. “We are always looking for ways to enrich the lives of our clients and be a part of something wider in the community — this ticks both boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My Little Farm is a national initiative helping people reconnect with the land by enabling communities across the UK to co-own the farms that produce their food. Their first regenerative farm, based near Lewes, produces nutrient-dense food without synthetic chemicals or pharmaceuticals — and serves as the foundation for a wider vision: to reclaim farmland, restore ecosystems, and establish a nationwide network of community-owned farms built for long-term food sovereignty.

Meet the Herd

Hebridean Sheep – One of Britain’s most primitive sheep breeds, shaped by centuries of survival in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides. These hardy, low-maintenance sheep are excellent for conservation grazing and particularly effective at clearing unwanted weeds like thistles and ragwort.

My Little Farm UK

Riggit Galloway Cattle – A rare and ancient strain of Galloway cattle, known for their distinctive markings and gentle temperament. Because they are small and lightweight, they have minimal impact on the land while playing a powerful role in restoration.

How Hebridean Sheep and Galloway Cows Work Together

This duo marks the beginning of a long-term conservation project on Headway’s land. Each breed plays a vital role in regenerating the landscape:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Galloway cows forge paths through dense brambles and overgrowth, allowing better access to the land.

forge paths through dense brambles and overgrowth, allowing better access to the land. The Hebridean sheep follow behind, grazing down tougher vegetation, including ragwort and thistles.

follow behind, grazing down tougher vegetation, including ragwort and thistles. Both species naturally fertilise the soil, improving its health and biodiversity.

The animals will be moved and rotated across different sections of land, mimicking natural wild grazing patterns. This cycle of disruption, fertilisation, and rest supports plant diversity and a healthier ecosystem.

Spring is the ideal season to begin this work — young ragwort plants are not yet toxic to livestock, and early grazing helps prevent them from becoming a hazard later in the year.

Looking Ahead

Though still in its early stages, the partnership is already showing signs of meaningful impact. Clients, staff, volunteers, and visitors are enjoying the quiet presence of the animals and the sense of purpose their work brings.

As the seasons change and the land continues to flourish, the partnership between Headway Sussex and My Little Farm promises to grow into something truly special — rooted in community, care, and mutual support.

Best Wishes,

The Headway Sussex Team