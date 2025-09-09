October half term fun for budding performers at The Hawth
Enjoy singing, dancing and acting to the most wondrous and mystical of musical numbers around.
After a fun-filled week of rehearsing, there’s a performance for family and friends on Friday afternoon, who are sure to be entranced by the spellbinding, magical musical medley!
If you have a budding performer aged 8-16, why not get them to whirl into their cloak and pointy hat and join us!
Whisk up a wand, grab a broomstick and fly to The Hawth Youth Theatre’s half-term workshop week from Monday 27 - Friday 31 October!
Tickets priced £125 for the week are available from hawth.co.uk