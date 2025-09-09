October half term fun for budding performers at The Hawth

Are you looking for a fun-filled way to keep your children entertained this half term? Sign them up for a week of creative fun at The Hawth with the Witches and Wizards Musical Half Term Workshop this October.

Enjoy singing, dancing and acting to the most wondrous and mystical of musical numbers around.

After a fun-filled week of rehearsing, there’s a performance for family and friends on Friday afternoon, who are sure to be entranced by the spellbinding, magical musical medley!

If you have a budding performer aged 8-16, why not get them to whirl into their cloak and pointy hat and join us!

Whisk up a wand, grab a broomstick and fly to The Hawth Youth Theatre’s half-term workshop week from Monday 27 - Friday 31 October!

Tickets priced £125 for the week are available from hawth.co.uk