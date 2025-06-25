Off the scale! Scale Model South Show 'goes large' for 2025 in Eastbourne

Club Chairman Tony Roberts, who teaches Biology at Horsham’s Ofsted Outstanding College of Richard Collyer (Collyer’s) and runs their Model Making Club enrichment activity, explained: “The Scale Model show is going large! Building on the success of last year’s show we will have 31 model clubs, including a display of models built by Collyer’s students during the Scale Model Club enrichment activity we offer.In addition, we will have 26 traders, the latest highly detailed and accurate kit releases from major manufacturers, along with scenic and aftermarket accessories.”

The variety of model subjects on display will again be impressive and diverse. Planes, trains, automobiles, buildings, military, sci-fi, and fantasy. The well-known brand Airfix will also be in attendance with their sponsored “make and take” tables, which always prove popular with young and old alike having their first go at modelling. And for the first time, another big brand name Revell will be showcasing the impressive range of products they produce.

In addition, the event will feature an open competition with over 30 classes of models on display, including a junior category, with a fee of £2 per entry (the Junior category is free to enter). Hot and cold food and drinks will be provided by the Horam Scout and Explorers group.

Tony Roberts added: “I’ve invited all our Collyer’s student model makers and their families to the day, and along with everyone else they are all are guaranteed a friendly welcome at the largest scale model show in the south of England. Last year’s event was a resounding success, so it certainly bodes well for 2025!”

The Scale Model South show takes place 10am till 4pm, on Saturday 5th July, at Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, BN21 2UF.

1 . Contributed Collyer's students will be supporting the Scale Model South Show Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Collyer's students will be supporting the Scale Model South Show Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Scale Model South Show Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Scale Model South Show Photo: Submitted