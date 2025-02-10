Official selection for the 9th Eastbourne International Film Festival 2025

The highly anticipated Crossing The Screen-9th Eastbourne International Film Festival is set to take place from March 26th to 30th, 2025, at the Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne, UK. This year’s festival promises to be an extraordinary celebration of global cinema, featuring over 50 outstanding film productions from UK and around the world.

A Global Celebration of Cinema

The 2025 official selection showcases an incredible variety of films, spanning multiple genres and storytelling styles. From powerful feature-length dramas and thought-provoking documentaries to innovative short films and groundbreaking animations, this year’s lineup highlights the creativity and diversity of filmmakers worldwide.

What to Expect

Film Festival Laurel

Film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and emerging talents will have the opportunity to experience:

Exclusive screenings of award-winning films

Engaging Q&A sessions with directors and filmmakers

Special events, panel discussions, and networking opportunities

A unique chance to discover fresh voices in contemporary cinema

Building on Success

Following the success of previous editions, the 9th Eastbourne International Film Festival continues to establish itself as a key cultural event in the Sussex and UK film scene. With a commitment to independent and international cinema, the festival offers a platform for visionary storytellers to share their work with an engaged and passionate audience.

Film Festival Official Poster

Join the Celebration

Film lovers and industry professionals are invited to attend and celebrate the power of storytelling on the big screen. Stay tuned for the full festival program and ticket information in the coming weeks.

For more details and updates, www.crossingthescreen.com or follow us on FB or Instagram

And if you wish to purchase your ticket or film pass visit Eventbrite and search:

9th Eastbourne International Film Festival

Let’s make the 9th Eastbourne International Film Festival an unforgettable experience!