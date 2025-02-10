Official selection for the 9th Eastbourne International Film Festival 2025
A Global Celebration of Cinema
The 2025 official selection showcases an incredible variety of films, spanning multiple genres and storytelling styles. From powerful feature-length dramas and thought-provoking documentaries to innovative short films and groundbreaking animations, this year’s lineup highlights the creativity and diversity of filmmakers worldwide.
What to Expect
Film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and emerging talents will have the opportunity to experience:
- Exclusive screenings of award-winning films
- Engaging Q&A sessions with directors and filmmakers
- Special events, panel discussions, and networking opportunities
- A unique chance to discover fresh voices in contemporary cinema
Building on Success
Following the success of previous editions, the 9th Eastbourne International Film Festival continues to establish itself as a key cultural event in the Sussex and UK film scene. With a commitment to independent and international cinema, the festival offers a platform for visionary storytellers to share their work with an engaged and passionate audience.
Join the Celebration
Film lovers and industry professionals are invited to attend and celebrate the power of storytelling on the big screen. Stay tuned for the full festival program and ticket information in the coming weeks.
For more details and updates, www.crossingthescreen.com or follow us on FB or Instagram
And if you wish to purchase your ticket or film pass visit Eventbrite and search:
9th Eastbourne International Film Festival
Let’s make the 9th Eastbourne International Film Festival an unforgettable experience!