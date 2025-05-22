OI OI SAILOR art exhibition in Brighton

By Kitty Smith
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 13:48 BST

OI OI SAILOR Gary Ray Smith aka The Knitting Man – Debut Solo Show Indelible Fine Art, Brighton on June 27, 6-8pm.

From Chelsea art school to cult lockdown knitter, Gary Ray Smith – known online as The Knitting Man – makes his long-awaited solo debut with Oi Oi Sailor, a tender and rebellious journey through painting, textiles, and storytelling.

The exhibition traces his evolution from knitted landscape blankets and portraits of his wife, to the wild creation of Claude Decrepney – a rugged, rum-soaked sailor inspired by his wife’s grandfather, who just so happens to look a lot like a younger Gary.

🎨 Original artworks

Claude Decrepney modeling a knit
Claude Decrepney modeling a knit

🥂 Free champagne

🦪 Free oysters

🎶 Hopefully a bit of music too

Private View: Friday, June 27, 6–8pm

Pansy Belle - modeling hand knit
Pansy Belle - modeling hand knit

Free entry. All welcome.

Indelible Fine Art, 9–10 Jew Street, Brighton BN1 1UT

www.indeliblefineart.com | @indeliblefineart

