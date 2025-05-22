OI OI SAILOR art exhibition in Brighton
From Chelsea art school to cult lockdown knitter, Gary Ray Smith – known online as The Knitting Man – makes his long-awaited solo debut with Oi Oi Sailor, a tender and rebellious journey through painting, textiles, and storytelling.
The exhibition traces his evolution from knitted landscape blankets and portraits of his wife, to the wild creation of Claude Decrepney – a rugged, rum-soaked sailor inspired by his wife’s grandfather, who just so happens to look a lot like a younger Gary.
🎨 Original artworks
🥂 Free champagne
🦪 Free oysters
🎶 Hopefully a bit of music too
Private View: Friday, June 27, 6–8pm
Free entry. All welcome.
Indelible Fine Art, 9–10 Jew Street, Brighton BN1 1UT
www.indeliblefineart.com | @indeliblefineart