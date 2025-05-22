OI OI SAILOR art exhibition in Brighton

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

OI OI SAILOR Gary Ray Smith aka The Knitting Man – Debut Solo Show Indelible Fine Art, Brighton on June 27, 6-8pm.

From Chelsea art school to cult lockdown knitter, Gary Ray Smith – known online as The Knitting Man – makes his long-awaited solo debut with Oi Oi Sailor, a tender and rebellious journey through painting, textiles, and storytelling.

The exhibition traces his evolution from knitted landscape blankets and portraits of his wife, to the wild creation of Claude Decrepney – a rugged, rum-soaked sailor inspired by his wife’s grandfather, who just so happens to look a lot like a younger Gary.