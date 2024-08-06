Olympics and Paralympics-themed crazy golf lands in Hastings

Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf has announced it will be hosting six weeks of Olympic and Paralympic themed fun, to help crazy golf enthusiasts get involved in the celebrations, from this side of the channel.

The three course, 54-hole site which plays host to the annual and much celebrated World Crazy Golf Championships will be customising a selection of its holes and accompanying hazards and obstacles with amusing and informative facts for kids and adults.

From Usain Bolt being able to loop the course in a mere 9.16 seconds based on his world record 100-metre sprint (achieved in 9.58), to the cave archway on hole 10 being the equivalent height of the world high-jump record set by Cuban, Javier Sotomayor.

The courses will be packed with stats and trivia for families and friends, encouraging them to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic festivities – be it, through team spirit, or fierce competition.

What’s more, on August 15 between the Olympics and Paralympics, Hastings Crazy Golf will be giving 30 lucky winners the chance to bag half price tickets for their family and friends to create their own ‘Olympic Crazy Golf championships’ between the hours of 6pm and 7pm.

Gold, Silver and Bronze medals are up for grabs. First-place winners for each playing group will win a complimentary Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf ticket, as well as a congratulatory bag of hot doughnuts. The taste of success literally couldn’t get any sweeter.. T&C’s below.

And for those attending the remainder of the festivities, players will have the opportunity to mount an Olympic style podium so they can claim victory with undeniable selfie bragging rights.

Simon Tompkins, Director of Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf says: “We have a long history of making champions and bringing a bit of competitive spirit onto our courses with the World Crazy Golf Championships - and the Olympics and Paralympics is no exception.

We thought we’d have a bit of fun and create our own mini games for families and friends right here on Hasting’s seafront. Competition with families and friends is always fierce, but when there are doughnuts and medals, not to mention bragging rights up for grabs it gets even more competitive.

"After all, there’s only so much participation and fun you can soak up in front of a TV screen. We welcome people young and old to come down and get involved in our festivities. Just bring you’re A- game and remember nobody likes a sore loser.”

Terms and conditions:

1 To be in with the chance of winning half price tickets, participants must DM Hastings Adventure Golf on Instagram from 6pm on the 9th August to secure a half price round of golf and a bag of free doughnuts for the winner. Tickets will be provided on a first come first served basis, with a maximum of 30.

Half price golf is only available between 6pm & 7pm on August 15. Any free tickets won can be redeemed at Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf on a date of their choosing.

Entries open from August 9 at 6pm.