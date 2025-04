On your Bike Cycle challenge taking place in St Leonards on Saturday April 27

On Sunday 27th April 2025 The Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonard's will be running there yearly cycle Challenge. There are three distances of 25. 40. and 75 miles, the course will be well marshaled. Those that complete the course will get a certificate on completion. The costs are £15. for 25 & 40 miles and £20 for the £75 miler. To book your place email [email protected] All monies raised go to local charities