ONE OF BRITAIN’S BEST-LOVED NOVELISTS TO GIVE TALK IN LEWES

Mother’s Boy is set in Gale’s adopted county, Cornwall, during the two world wars. The ‘mother’s boy’ in question is Causley. Gale’s novel explores his early life, from his intense relationship with his mother to the discovery of both his poet’s voice and his attraction to men when he was a coder in the navy. The Spectator calls Mother’s Boy, ‘a deeply felt, elegantly written novel’; for the Times Literary Supplement it is ‘a tender, evocative’ telling of the poet’s life. Gale based his novel on material in Causley’s archive; the Charles Causley Trust calls it a ‘brilliant’ work. Others of Gale’s recent publications include A Perfectly Good Man, the Richard and Judy bestseller Notes from an Exhibition, and the Costa shortlisted A Place Called Winter. His original BBC television drama, Man in an Orange Shirt, was shown to great acclaim in 2017 as part of the BBC’s Queer Britannia series.