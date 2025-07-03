One week to go! Festival of Speed 2025

In just one week’s time, the Goodwood Estate will host the 2025 Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard. Here is a preview of what’s to come:

Central Feature

Celebrating 60 years of automotive design and engineering, Gordon Murray Automotive will take centre stage in front of Goodwood House as this year’s Central Feature. Murray’s creations will be the centre of attention across all four days of the Festival of Speed, with cars set to feature in the Supercar Paddock.

Shootout Sunday

On-track action at the 2023 Festival of Speed.

The Goodwood Hill is the very heart of the Festival of Speed. Taking place on Sunday, world-renowned drivers and cars will go head-to-head as they attempt to set the fastest lap time up the hill, with hopes of beating Max Chilton’s record run of 39.08 seconds.

The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers

This year’s theme is the ‘Winning Formula - Champions and Challengers’ celebrating the pioneers, innovators, champions, drivers and teams that all contribute to the world of motorsport. The Festival of Speed will once again welcome drivers, riders, cars and bikes from across the world of motorsport, including World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship, Formula 1, Formula E and World Superbikes.

Formula 1

As part of it’s 75th anniversary, Formula One will be joining us at this year’s Festival of Speed to create a celebration like no other. This unparalleled gathering, set away from the F1 grid, will showcase the very best of the sport. There are currently three confirmed current Formula 1 teams who will be join us this year; Atlassian Williams Racing, Mclaren Formula 1 Team and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, who will be making their Festival of Speed debut, with Ollie Bearman and Estaban Ocon in attendance across the event. As part of the 75th anniversary festivities, over 100 Formula One cars, both past and present will be in attendance, in a display of innovative excellence and evolution; along with rookies, race winners and champions, old and new, contributing to what will be the biggest celebration Festival of Speed has ever seen.

World-exclusives, debuts and reveals

The Festival of Speed is renowned for being the debut premiere spot for some of the biggest names in automotive and this year is no exception with a number of automotive debuts from car giants BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Lanzante, MG, Mini, Praga, and many more.

Aston Martin will be attending the event in full force with several brand-new cars including the greatly anticipated Aston Martin Valhalla; along with the new DBX S, Vanquish Volante and the new DB12 Volante.

The Ferrari F80 will be making its UK debut at the Festival of Speed; along with the all new V12, Ferrari 12Cilindri, the Ferrari Amalfi and the Ferrari 296 Speciale, an enhanced plug-in hybrid with an 880ps powertrain.

As announced in June, TAG Heuer will return as Official Timing Partner for this year’s Festival of Speed. To commemorate the occasion, TAG Heuer have curated a special limited edition, 100 piece, TAG Heuer X Festival of Speed Carrera Chronograph. Powered by its in-house TH20-00 movement, this watch pays homage to British Motorsport, with a green British racing green dial, brown leather strap and red accents, a fitting tribute to the golden era of motor racing in the 1970’s

Carl Foggarty

Four-time World SBK Champion Carl Foggarty will join us at this year’s Festival of Speed, reuniting with his 1995 championship winning Ducati 916, 30 years after claiming his second World Championship title. Foggarty will be honoured with a Goodwood balcony moment on Friday, celebrating his legendary contribution to motorsport.

Colin McRae

To mark the 30th anniversary of Colin McRae’s 1995 World Rally Championship win, the Festival of Speed will honour his legacy with a special tribute, bringing together some of the most significant cars from his career, including his 1993 Subaru Legacy, 1997 Subaru Impreza, 2001 Ford Focus WRC as well as his Championship winning 1995 Subaru Impreza 55.

Cartier Style Et Luxe

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, the Cartier Style Et Luxe celebrates the pinnacle of automotive design and craftsmanship. Judged by an expert panel, the Cartier Style et Luxe lawn will display over 40 exceptional vehicles from seven specially curated classes: Origin of Opulence (100 Years of the Rolls-Royce Phantom), Balance of Power (20 Years of the Bugatti Veyron), Viva Las Vega (Facel Vega’s elegant fusion of French style and American muscle), Sweet’N Low (Invicta S-Type Low Chassis), Van Go (classic vans, led by the Ford Transit), Curve Appeal (Carrozzeria Touring’s design legacy), and Spoilers, Spokes & Stripes (Alpina’s bold performance cars).

Future Lab Presented by Randox

FOS Future Lab presented by Randox is the immersive mobility and technology exhibition at the heart of the event. FOS Future Lab fascinates all ages, showcasing a range of cutting-edge technology on the theme of ‘Technology for a Better World,’ whether that be mapping deep space, exploring the depths of the ocean, or demonstrating the very latest uses of AI and robotics. This year’s exhibition will centre around four key themes: New Industrial Revolutions, Exploring Spatial Intelligence, Mobility for Humanity, and Our Big Blue Dot.

The Red Arrows

Taking to the West Sussex skies, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will return to the Festival of Speed for another world-class display of skill. Renowned for their infamous red, white and blue vapour trails, the nine Hawk T1’s will attend across the event in four, 22-minute-long shows, showcasing a variety of crowd-favourite formations, as well as new additions, such as an eye-catching formation split for an innovative and dynamic performance.