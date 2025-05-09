One week to go! The countdown begins for Goodwoof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend, the fourth Goodwoof will open to wagging tails of all shapes and sizes, offering a wealth of activities, demonstrations, and exhibits designed to celebrate dogs, their owners, and the unique bond they share.

From the shady trails of the Woodland Walk to the electric energy of the ‘Have-a-go’ area, there is something for all the family to enjoy, with loyal canine companions at the heart of each experience.

While all dogs are welcome to enter Fastest Dog presented by DHL, compete for the title of ‘top dog’ in the Chien Charmant catwalk show, or make a splash in Fido’s Lido presented by Leshuttle, it is the small but mighty dachshund that will take centre stage as this year’s celebrated breed. The Duke of Richmond will open the event with his own dachshund, Winston, leading a parade of over a hundred spirited sausage dogs from Goodwood House onto the Goodwoof event site. Brand new for 2025, Goodwoof welcomes the Jellycat Dog Hotel – a whimsical, delightfully plush experience, featuring a world-exclusive reveal of a brand new Jellycat character – and the Grooming Parlour by Love My Human for the ultimate canine glow-up.

DJ Fat Tony and dancers Curtis and AJ Pritchard will host the Ministry of Hounddoggy-disco dancefloor, while over in Literary Corner, award-winning author Sir Michael Morpurgo will read from his latest book Cobweb – a story of a brave Corgi set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic wars – alongside Clare Balding, Hugh Bonneville, and Russell Kane, who brings his hilarious Pet Selector! show to Goodwoof.

For those pampered pups in need of a little R&R, guests can indulge in ‘doga’, sound bathing, reiki and dog massage at the Randox Health Studio, followed by forest bathing in Goodwood’s picturesque woodland.

The Wild at Heart Foundation – Goodwoof’s official charity partner – will provide a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event, raising awareness of their work with stray dogs all over the world with a stellar line-up of famous faces, including founder Nikki Tibbles and ambassador Karen Hauer. Meanwhile, this year’s Barkitecture exhibition will showcase bespoke kennels designed to reflect the unique connection between dogs and the natural environment, with the winner being chosen by Kevin McCloud’s team of celebrity judges. All kennels will be auctioned by Bonhams on Sunday afternoon, with proceeds going to the Wild at Heart Foundation.

With this and so much more, Goodwoof 2025 promises to be an unforgettable weekend for all the family, especially our beloved four-legged friends.