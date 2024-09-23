Only Fools And Horses legend Dan Peacock and Radio DJ Dan Hack organise classic cars for care home
Hastings local community radio station CHR Conquest radio DJ Dan Hack and Only fools and Horses star Dan Peacock aka “Mental Mickey” organised a classic car meet at Hastings Court Care Home where he now works.
The event was held in order to take the residents back to the good old days and remember the classic cars they would have driven and been in back in the day.
We were set to have about 30 Or more cars turn up but the heavens opened in true British style that morning and we were down to only six or seven cars.
Thank you to those who turned out the residents loved the cars and braved the rain and there is more info and pictures on my radio page @danhackradioshow on Facebook.
We will do this and try again at some point so get in touch through our page if you are interested in displaying your car and meeting the legend himself!
