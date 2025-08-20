Only two weeks to go: Fontwell Park Racecourse gears up for Family Festival Raceday

By Rachel Soothill
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 09:08 BST
With just two weeks to go, excitement is building for the Fontwell Family Festival Raceday, taking place on Sunday, September 7 at Fontwell Park Racecourse.

Promising a thrilling mix of top-class jump racing and free family entertainment, this fun-filled event is the perfect way to round off the summer holidays. Whether you're a racing enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable day out with the kids, the Family Festival Raceday offers great value, non-stop entertainment, and something for everyone.

Guy Pridie, Executive Director at Fontwell Park Racecourse, comments: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming families from across the South Coast to our very first Family Festival Raceday at Fontwell. Our family events are always a hit, but this year we’ve taken things to the next level with a real festival feel, blending the thrill of jump racing with a full schedule of free entertainment.

"It’s the perfect way to wrap up the summer holidays, and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the buzz of the day.”

Free activities and entertainment for all ages
What’s On:

Here’s just a taste of what families can enjoy on the day - all free with your ticket:

  • Funfair Rides
  • Bouncy Castles
  • Punch & Judy Show
  • Children’s Magician on the Main Stage
  • Children’s Entertainer on the Main Stage
  • Dance Group Performance on the Main Stage
  • Face Painters
  • Arena Racing Mascot Meet & Greet
  • Various Stalls

Plus, Festival Favourites:

Enjoy the excitement of jump racing
  • Kids Go Free - Children aged 17 and under enter for free with a paying adult
  • Exciting Jump Racing - A full afternoon of racing action
  • Wet Weather Guarantee - Free return ticket if it rains from gates opening to the last race
  • Early Bird Drinks Offer - 50% off selected drinks during the first hour after gates open

Great Value for Families:

A family ticket is just £25 for 2 adults and up to 6 children, including all entertainment and racing. With just weeks to go, don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of the South Coast’s most exciting new family events. Book now at https://www.fontwellpark.co.uk/whats-on/fontwell-family-festival-7th-september-2025 and get ready for a day packed with fun, thrills and unforgettable memories.

