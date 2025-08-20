Only two weeks to go: Fontwell Park Racecourse gears up for Family Festival Raceday
Promising a thrilling mix of top-class jump racing and free family entertainment, this fun-filled event is the perfect way to round off the summer holidays. Whether you're a racing enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable day out with the kids, the Family Festival Raceday offers great value, non-stop entertainment, and something for everyone.
Guy Pridie, Executive Director at Fontwell Park Racecourse, comments: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming families from across the South Coast to our very first Family Festival Raceday at Fontwell. Our family events are always a hit, but this year we’ve taken things to the next level with a real festival feel, blending the thrill of jump racing with a full schedule of free entertainment.
"It’s the perfect way to wrap up the summer holidays, and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the buzz of the day.”
What’s On:
Here’s just a taste of what families can enjoy on the day - all free with your ticket:
- Funfair Rides
- Bouncy Castles
- Punch & Judy Show
- Children’s Magician on the Main Stage
- Children’s Entertainer on the Main Stage
- Dance Group Performance on the Main Stage
- Face Painters
- Arena Racing Mascot Meet & Greet
- Various Stalls
Plus, Festival Favourites:
- Kids Go Free - Children aged 17 and under enter for free with a paying adult
- Exciting Jump Racing - A full afternoon of racing action
- Wet Weather Guarantee - Free return ticket if it rains from gates opening to the last race
- Early Bird Drinks Offer - 50% off selected drinks during the first hour after gates open
Great Value for Families:
A family ticket is just £25 for 2 adults and up to 6 children, including all entertainment and racing. With just weeks to go, don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of the South Coast’s most exciting new family events. Book now at https://www.fontwellpark.co.uk/whats-on/fontwell-family-festival-7th-september-2025 and get ready for a day packed with fun, thrills and unforgettable memories.