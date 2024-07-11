Open air theatre - As You Like It - opening might in Crawley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Creation invites audiences to bring friends and family, pack a picnic, and get ready to be transported to a world where romance and revelry reign supreme. Lucy Pitman-Wallace, the award-winning director of productions for the RSC, Lord Chamberlain’s Men, Nottingham Playhouse, and Salisbury Playhouse, brings a fresh twist to Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, As You Like It.
Creation Theatre has a reputation for extraordinary site-specific work and is excited to be performing As You Like It on their opening night at the beautiful The Hawth, Crawley.
Shakespeare's classic comedy is all about love, different kinds of love - platonic love, sisterly love, unrequited love, requited love, romantic love and brotherly love. Spend an evening basking in romance and revelry.
As You Like It | 7pm 12 July | The Hawth, Crawley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.